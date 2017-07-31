AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Walks Away from Car Wreck Unscathed

July 31, 2017
Former AC/DC singer Brian Johnson escaped a horrifying car crash without a mark on him, according to the UK’s TV3.

The 69-year-old singer was participating in the qualifying heat at a charity racing event when his Austin A35 flipped over.

Johnson has been a longtime car enthusiast. He hosted a television program called Cars That Rock, and competed at Florida’s Daytona International Speedway to raise money for his charity Highway to Help.

Check out photos of Johnson’s crash below.

