YG Drops 2 Explicit New Tracks

YG has released two new tracks “YNS,” which features YFN Lucci & Blac Youngsta and “F— It Up.”

“YNS” comes with a stark black and white visual in which a black community turns the tables on an abusive police force.

YG’s second studio album Still Brazy was released is last summer. It’s unclear if these tracks are stand alone, or attached to a new album, or perhaps his previously announced mixtape Just Re’d Up 3.

Check out the two very explicit new tracks from the Compton rapper below.