The Strokes are Working with Rick Rubin Says Guitarist’s Dad

Apparently, the NYC rockers have teamed up with the iconic producer. July 28, 2017 12:33 PM
Filed Under: The Strokes
Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Albert Hammond, the father of The Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr., just gave a major update on his son’s band’s new album.

Related: The Strokes are Writing their Next Album

“They’re making a new album now with a great producer called Rick Rubin,” he told The West Australian. “I speak to my son every day and he says that they’re so happy. I’m sure this will be a very successful record.”

It’s exciting news for Strokes fans, the band released the three track EP Future Present Past in June of last year, but haven’t released a proper studio album since 2013’s Comedown Machine.

Rubin has worked with an extensive list of A-list musicians including the Beasties Boys, Red Hot Chili Peppers, JAY-Z and Johnny Cash, to name just a few.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan

Listen Live