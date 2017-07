By Robyn Collins

Meek Mill has shared an emotional new video for his Young Thug collaboration, “We Ball.”

The music video opens with a clip of Meek Mill’s late protégé Lil Snupe, spitting about rising above. He was shot and killed at the age of 18 in 2013.

The video switches back and forth between shots that glorify the celebrity life and clips from funerals of caskets and cemeteries.

Watch the explicit video here.