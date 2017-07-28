Haim Deliver Stripped Down Shania Twain Cover

By Robyn Collins

Haim stopped by Triple J to participate in the Australian radio station’s “Like a Version” segment, in support of their new album, Something to Tell You.

In the course of a conversation, a love for Shania Twain was revealed. Este said, “That’s one of the boxes you have to tick if you want to date any of us, is you have to be a Shania Twain fan.”

The sisters proceeded to play a super chill cover version of the Canadian country superstar’s “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

Then Sari called her the “inspiration of my life.”