Future and Nicki Minaj Drop ‘You Da Baddest’ Video

Nicki and Future give their take on coastal living. July 28, 2017 10:04 AM
By Hayden Wright

Nicki Minaj started teasing visuals from her Future collaboration ‘You Da Baddest’ back in February—and now the video is finally here. Future and Nicki hang by the ocean in first-class style: fantasy real estate, luxury cars and glittering couture. Nicki poses up a storm in her finest lingerie, accessorized with a retro visor.

“You Da Baddest” is the fourth single from Future’s blockbuster album Hndrxx, which was released within a week of his other 2017 smash album Future. It’s safe to say Future can coast on hits from that double feature for a long, long time.

Watch the video for ‘You Da Baddest’ here:

