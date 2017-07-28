Drake’s Thirsty Thief Returns

The young woman who broke into Drake's home this spring returned to the scene of the crime. July 28, 2017 12:47 PM
Filed Under: Drake
Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Back in April, we brought you the strange story of a young woman who broke into Drake’s southern California home, but instead of robbing the rapper, just drank some of his water and soda.

Related: Drake, Tupac and Kanye West Rendered in Tasty Sushi

The perpetrator, Mesha Collins, returned to the scene of the crime on Thursday (7/27) morning, according to a new report by TMZ.

Collins allegedly told security she was on the list but was asked to leave. When she refused, the police were called. Officers arrested her for trespassing and assault on a police officer. Pepper spray was reportedly used to subdue the woman, who spit at the officers.

Drizzy was not home at the time of the incident.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan

Listen Live