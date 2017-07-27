Thomas Rhett Reveals New Album Title and Release Date

By Robyn Collins

A lot has changed for Thomas Rhett over the past year. He and his wife Lauren adopted their daughter Willa Gray from Uganda then found out they were having another daughter, due Aug. 8.

Appropriately, the country singer has named his upcoming album Life Changes. The project is scheduled for release just one month after the new baby’s due date.

The record features 14 songs, including the #1 country track “Craving You,” which features Maren Morris. The second single, “Unforgettable,” will be available Friday.

Rhett co-wrote 10 of the 14 songs on the diverse record.

“I want people to come in from different genres and be like, ‘Dang, I never really listened to country music, but this record kind of turns me on in different ways,’” the singer told USA Today.

“I think that’s why I recorded so many different types of songs on this record and really just tried to write what I know about.”

Thomas Rhett said Life Changes was the best autobiography he could write; it covers his experiences from college to the present day.

Rhett’s idea for the album came in February when he, his dad and songwriters Ashley Gorley and Jesse Frasure met to write. At the time, the singer was traveling to Africa during his down time to spend time with his wife and their new daughter.

“I was probably venting to the room, like ‘You all, I don’t know what is happening in my life right now … How am I going to keep up this pace?’” he recalled.

Even though the album stylistically eclectic, the singer explained that all the tracks have his signature. “There was a ton of discussion … about how do these songs get to co-exist on the same record,” he said. “But … at the end of the day, it’s all me and all things I’ve listened to and been inspired by. I think that’s what makes it a cohesive Thomas Rhett album.”

Life Changes Track List:

1. Craving You (featuring Maren Morris)

2. Unforgettable

3. Sixteen

4. Drink A Little Beer (featuring Rhett Akins)

5. Marry Me

6. Leave Right Now

7. Smooth Like The Summer

8. Life Changes

9. When You Look Like That

10. Sweetheart

11. Kiss Me Like A Stranger

12. Renegades

13. Gateway Love

14. Grave