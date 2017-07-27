The Killers Share ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ Album Tracklist

July 27, 2017 3:09 PM
Filed Under: The Killers
The Killers have shared the tracklisting for their forthcoming album Wonderful Wonderful.

The band’s fifth studio effort, their first in five years, does not currently have a release date but is expected later this year.

Check out the full tracklist below.

1. Wonderful Wonderful
2. The Man
3. Rut
4. Life to Come
5. Run for Cover
6. Tyson vs. Douglas
7. Some Kind of Love
8. Out of My Mind
9. The Calling
10. Have All the Songs Been Written

