The Head and the Heart Debut ‘City of Angels’ Video

The Head and the Heart have released a music video for their track “City of Angels,” which chronicles their life as touring band.

“When The Head And The Heart asked me to join them on the road to make a video for “City of Angels,” there were many moments, big and small, that made it a trip of a lifetime, says director Claire Marie Vogel. “Record store shopping in a thunderstorm, backstage birthday parties, a summer ski lift through Catskills mountains, all night bonfires on a California beach, surprise songs in a Charlottesville bar, mini golf beside a river. It was a thrill to be a welcomed fly on the wall and treated as one of the gang.”

“I knew ending the trip at the Monterey Pop Festival would be special, but when we found ourselves in a charmingly odd practice room—the band rehearsing with Michelle Phillips of The Mamas & the Papas, and Lou Adler, a founder of the festival throwing his two cents in on their arrangement—it felt utterly surreal.”

Check out the latest from The Head and the Heart below.