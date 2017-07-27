Katy Perry to Host MTV Video Music Awards

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air live on Sunday, August 27 at 8pm. July 27, 2017 3:24 PM
Filed Under: Katy Perry, VMAs

Katy Perry will host this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Related: Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Katy Perry Lead VMA Nominees

“I’ve been training with @MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson,” Perry wrote. “Come August 27th, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids.”

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from The Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday, August 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.  Check out Perry’s announcement video below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan

Listen Live