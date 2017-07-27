Watch J. Cole Perform with Kendrick Lamar

The North Carolina rapper joined Lamar for a four song set. July 27, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: j. cole, Kendrick Lamar
Photos: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar brought out a special guest on Wednesday (July 26) night in Detroit.

Related: Kendrick Lamar Leads VMA Nominees

J. Cole joined Lamar onstage for a four song set that included “Deja Vu,” “No Role Models,” “A Tale Of 2 Citiez,” and “Don’t Save Her” (via Fader).

Check out some fan footage from the show below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan

Listen Live