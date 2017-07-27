Watch J. Cole Perform with Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar brought out a special guest on Wednesday (July 26) night in Detroit.

J. Cole joined Lamar onstage for a four song set that included “Deja Vu,” “No Role Models,” “A Tale Of 2 Citiez,” and “Don’t Save Her” (via Fader).

Check out some fan footage from the show below.