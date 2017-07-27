Watch J. Cole Perform with Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar brought out a special guest on Wednesday (July 26) night in Detroit.
J. Cole joined Lamar onstage for a four song set that included “Deja Vu,” “No Role Models,” “A Tale Of 2 Citiez,” and “Don’t Save Her” (via Fader).
Check out some fan footage from the show below.
The moment Kendrick brings out J Cole in Detroit 🙌 https://t.co/kjQZbMRZlc—
Ahmad El-Sayed (@a_elsayed28) July 27, 2017
J Cole Kendrick Lamar #Damntour https://t.co/mthtwhTy28—
Cali (@BrendenCalahan) July 27, 2017