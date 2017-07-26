Yeah! Usher’s Carpool Karaoke is Here

They stopped by Usher's Hollywood Walk of Fame star. July 26, 2017 8:43 AM
Usher

By Hayden Wright

James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke segment has made fans say “OMG” at some of the startling “Confessions” superstars have made riding shotgun. He’s recruited A-listers from Adele to Michelle Obama and established a must-view viral sensation. This week, Usher joined Corden behind the wheel and cycled through some of his biggest hits like “Yeah,” “Burn” and “I Don’t Mind.”

The duo also shared spirited conversation about Usher’s long career. And Corden and Usher stopped by the Hollywood Walk of Fame to give Usher’s star a tune-up.

“I just find it odd. You work all of these years as hard as you can only to have people walk over you as a star,” Usher said.

“I had no idea when I got in your car that I’d end up pushing cars or cleaning my star,” he added.

Watch the video here:

