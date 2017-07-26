Tiffany & Co. Recruits St. Vincent for Ad Campaign

By Hayden Wright
Jewelry maker Tiffany & Co. has released their latest ad campaign featuring St. Vincent.
She joins Elle Fanning, Zoe Kravitz and Janelle Monae as faces of the fall campaign “There’s Only One.” Tiffany ads have previously featured Lady Gaga, model Doutzen Kroes and others.
“These portraits epitomize individuality, embracing the natural beauty and unique style of each talent,” Tiffany & Co. chief artist officer Reed Krakoff said in a statement. St. Vincent (born Annie Clark) kicks off her fall tour next month.
See the ad here:
