Skrillex and Poo Bear Drop New Song ‘Would You Ever’

c July 26, 2017 12:25 PM
Skrillex and Poo Bear released their new collaboration “Would You Ever” today (July 26). While Poo Bear has been building up his industry reputation as a hit-making writer, he stepped up to the mic for this new single.

In the visual, a shirtless, bearded longboarder, Milan Somerville, glides down an empty desert road, while jamming out and dancing to the new song. The duo even make a brief appearance in the video, singing along with the tune on a beach as the sun sets.

Watch “Would You Ever” below.

