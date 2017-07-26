Ronnie James Dio Hologram World Tour to Launch this Fall

By Abby Hassler

Heavy-metal icon Ronnie James Dio might have died of stomach cancer in 2010, but his music will live on. After a Dio hologram debuted at the 2016 Dio Disciples festival, a world tour has been announced for later this year.

The Dio hologram will be backed by musicians who played with him before, including Craig Goldy, Simon Wright, Scott Warren, and Bjorn Englen. The tour will kick off Nov. 30 in Helsinki, with U.S. dates expected for next spring.

“We are doing this because we were all a family and when a family has lost their beloved family member, they try to keep the memory of their lost beloved one alive,” Goldy told Rolling Stone. “That is the spirit behind all that we do. When we perform on this tour, for me, it is a memorial service in the form of a rock concert. … This gives [fans] a chance to experience [Dio live] without relying on the poor-quality videos on YouTube.”

Check out the tour dates below and watch a preview of the hologram from the Pollstar Awards earlier this year.

11/30 – Helsinki, Finland @ The Circus

12/3 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Fryshuset

12/4 – Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall

12/6 – Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja

12/13 – Barcelona, Spain @ Bikini

12/15 – Santander, Spain @ Escenario Santander

12/17 – Bucharest, Romania @ Arelene Romane

12/20 – Antwer, Belgium @ Trix

12/21 – Tilberg, Netherlands @ 013