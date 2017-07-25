RZA and Wu-Tang Clan Make Fresh, Tasty Raps for Chipotle

The track features Method Man, Ghostface Killah and Raekwon.
By Robyn Collins

Chipotle has teamed up with RZA for a new initiative called, “Savor.Wavs.” The interactive promotion enables customers to place their order as they build a beat.

The hip-hop producer created 51 beats to correspond with Chipotle’s 51 “musical” ingredients, and invited other Wu-Tang Clan members to rap over the beats, reports XXL. The track features Method Man, Ghostface Killah, and Raekwon on verses, as a soulful woman’s voice sings, “All those good things come together.”

Music and food fans can take advantage of the burrito business’ BOGO offer if they make your own mix on the Savor Wavs website.

 

