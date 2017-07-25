Darius Rucker Announces New Album ‘When Was The Last Time’

Rucker also released the album's second single "For The First Time." July 25, 2017 4:59 PM
Photo: Courtesy UMG Nashville

By Abby Hassler

Darius Rucker announced he will release his fifth studio country album, When Was The Last Time on Oct. 20.

The “If I Told You” singer spoke with Billboard recently about teaming up with Nashville producer Ross Copperman to turn his visions for his album into a reality.

“On top of being a genius with the equipment, Ross is so high-energy and funny; that kid is never not laughing.”  Rucker said, “Every time we were in the studio we had a great band who had great ideas of their own, so it was the farthest thing from tedious, but just, let’s get in and do it. I think for the whole record we spent just three days tracking music.”

Fans can pre-order the album beginning today.

 

Listen Live