Darius Rucker Announces New Album ‘When Was The Last Time’

By Abby Hassler

Darius Rucker announced he will release his fifth studio country album, When Was The Last Time on Oct. 20.

The “If I Told You” singer spoke with Billboard recently about teaming up with Nashville producer Ross Copperman to turn his visions for his album into a reality.

“On top of being a genius with the equipment, Ross is so high-energy and funny; that kid is never not laughing.” Rucker said, “Every time we were in the studio we had a great band who had great ideas of their own, so it was the farthest thing from tedious, but just, let’s get in and do it. I think for the whole record we spent just three days tracking music.”

Fans can pre-order the album beginning today.