Silversun Pickups Announce Fall Tour Dates

Silversun Pickups announced a run of North American headlining tour dates for this fall. The band will kick off their 18-show tour in Santa Cruz, CA on Oct. 21. Minus the Bear will open for the band for selected dates on the tour.

“Touring for this record has been amazing, and one of the biggest joys of our lives,” lead singer Brian Aubert remarked about their final shows to support their latest album Better Nature. “We’re very excited to go out one last time before we shut down for a while. It’s gonna be a blast!”

Fans can purchase tickets starting July 28 at 10 am local time.

Check out the complete tour dates below.

10/21 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst*

10/22 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre*

10/24 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House*

10/25 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

10/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore*

10/28 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace*

10/29 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall*

10/31 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory*

11/1 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom*

11/8 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

11/10 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology*

11/11 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis*

11/12 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel*

11/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*

11/15 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5*

11/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel*

11/18 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall*

11/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore*

* with guest openers Minus The Bear

