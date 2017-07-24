Rolling Stones to Return to the Studio

"Cutting some new stuff and considering where to take it next. " July 24, 2017 8:06 AM
Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

Rolling Stone’s guitarist Keith Richards has revealed that the legendary rock band is preparing to record its next album. This will be its first album of original material in 12 years.

Last year, the band released the blues covers record Blue & Lonesome. The reaction to that album played a role in motivating the Stones to return to the studio. “[We’re] cutting some new stuff and considering where to take it next. Blue & Lonesome caught us a little bit by surprise in that we figured it was something we had to do, but we didn’t expect the response.”

So, are they working on something? “Yes, yes, we are — very, very shortly,” he told NME.

Later this year, the Stones will also head out on a European tour, which will include cities like Hamburg, Munich, Barcelona, and Amsterdam.

