Puff Daddy has released two versions of a new track titled “Watcha Gon’ Do” featuring Rick Ross and the late Notorious B.I.G.

The first is a brand new composition and the second is a bit of an homage, making reference to Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s “Nuthin’ But a G Thang.”

Compare and contrast below: