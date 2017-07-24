Old Dominion Go ‘Shoe Shopping’ in New Video

The video follows a romance from the beginning to the happy ending from a street-level camera view. July 24, 2017 3:49 PM
Filed Under: Old Dominion

By Abby Hassler

Old Dominion debuted their latest music video “Shoe Shopping” today (July 24). The new track is the latest release off their upcoming sophomore album Happy Endings, which will arrive August 25.

Related: Old Dominion Share ‘Happy Endings’ Tracklisting

Once again working with Director Steve, the band’s video follows a romance from the beginning to the happy ending from a street-level camera view, focusing on the couple’s shoes. Lead singer Matthew Ramsey and his bandmates are the only faces in the video.

Watch the “Shoe Shopping” video below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan

Listen Live