Lil Uzi Vert Shares 5 New Tracks

By Robyn Collins

Although Lil Uzi Vert’s much-anticipated album, Luv Is Rage 2 has not yet dropped, the rapper has still released new music this summer.

Over the weekend, the artist delivered five new songs, that are available to hear on SoundCloud: “Walking Around With a Band,” “Bag” (which features Young Thug), “Let You Know,” “Loaded,” and “Pet.”

Fans may have thought the songs were from his upcoming album, but the rapper let everyone know that is not the case when he tweeted: “Y’all thought them songs was on luv is rage 🙄 we coming way harder den dat.”

