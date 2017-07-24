Who’s the Top Producer on Kendrick Lamar’s Bucket List?

By Abby Hassler

Kendrick Lamar has worked with a wide range of influential producers throughout his illustrious career, including Dr. Dre, Hit-Boy and 9th Wonder. But what person is top on the rapper’s bucket list of producers to work with in the future? Swizz Beatz.

Related: Kendrick Lamar Joined Onstage by 2 Chainz & Travis Scott

In a recent Instagram video with Timbaland, Lamar praises the iconic producer on his musical genius and long career.

“This is my generation,” Lamar said. “Being a student of rap, when I first started rhyming, what I used to do was check the f—— credits. This is something I don’t know if the kids are doing, but I’m going to explain it to you. Checking the credits is how I know I want to work with Swizz Beatz one day. I remember my favorite f—— beats, checking the credits, would say Swizz on it.”

Check out the video message below.