Kendrick Lamar Joined Onstage by 2 Chainz & Travis Scott

The rappers appeared at Kendrick's Brooklyn show. July 24, 2017 9:54 AM
Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

By Hayden Wright

Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. tour touched down in Brooklyn last night (July 23) and the rapper had two special guests in tow; 2 Chainz and Travis Scott took the stage to support their pal. They performed “4 AM” from 2 Chainz’ Pretty Girls Like Trap Music album and the crowd went wild.

2 Chainz shared an Instagram video that mixes behind-the-scenes footage from the concert with video from the set. Barclays Center, where the show took place, shared a video with the caption: 2 CHAINZ x KENDRICK LAMAR x TRAVIS SCOTT. That just happened.”

Watch videos from the live collaboration here:

@joemoore724 this shit lit 🔥🔥🔥🔥NYC

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on

Mannn thank you 🙏🏿 NYC 🌸🏚🌸🏚🌸🏚🌸🏚🌸🏚#4am @kendricklamar @travisscott

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on

4am

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on

