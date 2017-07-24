Kendrick Lamar Joined Onstage by 2 Chainz & Travis Scott

By Hayden Wright
Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. tour touched down in Brooklyn last night (July 23) and the rapper had two special guests in tow; 2 Chainz and Travis Scott took the stage to support their pal. They performed “4 AM” from 2 Chainz’ Pretty Girls Like Trap Music album and the crowd went wild.
2 Chainz shared an Instagram video that mixes behind-the-scenes footage from the concert with video from the set. Barclays Center, where the show took place, shared a video with the caption: 2 CHAINZ x KENDRICK LAMAR x TRAVIS SCOTT. That just happened.”
Watch videos from the live collaboration here:
