Kendrick Lamar Joined Onstage by 2 Chainz & Travis Scott

By Hayden Wright

Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. tour touched down in Brooklyn last night (July 23) and the rapper had two special guests in tow; 2 Chainz and Travis Scott took the stage to support their pal. They performed “4 AM” from 2 Chainz’ Pretty Girls Like Trap Music album and the crowd went wild.

2 Chainz shared an Instagram video that mixes behind-the-scenes footage from the concert with video from the set. Barclays Center, where the show took place, shared a video with the caption: 2 CHAINZ x KENDRICK LAMAR x TRAVIS SCOTT. That just happened.”

Watch videos from the live collaboration here:

@joemoore724 this shit lit 🔥🔥🔥🔥NYC A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

Mannn thank you 🙏🏿 NYC 🌸🏚🌸🏚🌸🏚🌸🏚🌸🏚#4am @kendricklamar @travisscott A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 23, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

Kendrick Lamar brought out 2 Chainz & Travis Scott to perform 4 AM. https://t.co/5sXgU3FGjA —

