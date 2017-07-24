Keith Urban and Frankie Ballard Rock Out on ‘Keep Your Hands to Yourself’ Cover

Urban and Ballard had a blast jamming together when they covered the Georgia Satellites' 1986 hit. July 24, 2017 3:41 PM
Keith Urban and Frankie Ballard had a blast jamming together on stage Saturday night (July 22) when they covered the Georgia Satellites’ 1986 hit “Keep Your Hands to Yourself.”

Urban headlined the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello, Iowa, this weekend, with his special guest, Ballard, where he played a  two-hour long set after Ballard opened for the enthusiastic crowd.

Urban posted a video of the set on social media, praised Ballard by writing, “Trading licks AND rides with @FrankieBallard – dude’s a bad ass!!!”

Watch the video below.

