Keith Urban and Frankie Ballard Rock Out on ‘Keep Your Hands to Yourself’ Cover

By Abby Hassler
Keith Urban and Frankie Ballard had a blast jamming together on stage Saturday night (July 22) when they covered the Georgia Satellites’ 1986 hit “Keep Your Hands to Yourself.”
Related: Keith Urban is Back in the Studio
Urban headlined the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello, Iowa, this weekend, with his special guest, Ballard, where he played a two-hour long set after Ballard opened for the enthusiastic crowd.
Urban posted a video of the set on social media, praised Ballard by writing, “Trading licks AND rides with @FrankieBallard – dude’s a bad ass!!!”
Watch the video below.