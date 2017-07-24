Arcade Fire Don’t Care What You Wear to Their Album Release Show

By Abby Hassler

Arcade Fire have NOT issued a strict dress code for their upcoming Brooklyn record release show at the Grand Prospect Hall on Thursday (July 27).

Initial reports cited the band as encouraging those attending to dress “hip and trendy,” and “reserve the right to deny entry to anyone dressed inappropriately.” They include, “shorts, large logos, flip flops, tank tops, crop tops, baseball hats, solid white or red clothing” on the list of “what not to wear.” Through their Twitter account today, the bands was quick to contradict these rules for attire:

If dress code is "hip and trendy", band members will not be allowed through the door...hip and trendy people will have to play the music 😬 —

Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) July 24, 2017

Band announces, "Wear whatever you want to any show." This has been an actual band announcement 👍 twitter.com/stereogum/stat… —

Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) July 24, 2017

What still seems to be set in place though is a strict rule about a “phone-free experience,” writing that no “cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed” inside for the performance.

No stranger to dressing up, the band has thrown costume party performances in years past, one example being their last album release show in Brooklyn to celebrate 2013’s Reflektor.

Arcade Fire is set to release their new album Everything Now this Friday.