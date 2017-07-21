Shania Twain Drops New Single ‘Poor Me’ from Upcoming Album ‘Now’

By Robyn Collins

Shania Twain has released the second single from her upcoming Now LP, “Poor Me.” The full album drops September 29, so she’s off to an early start, having released “Life’s About to Get Good” on June 15.

The Canadian country superstar is no stranger to pushing the envelope. The melancholy song is no exception with a synth-pop rhythm and a Chainsmokers-ish vibe.

The mid-tempo tune is about the emotions that accompany being dumped for someone else.

“Poor me this, poor me that, why do I keep looking back?/ Poor me this, poor me that, it’s not white, it’s not black./Grey’s the color that I see, still can’t believe he’d leave me to love her,” she sings.

The understated black and white hand-drawn lyric video that accompanies the song captures the sadness of the content.

Listen to “Poor Me” below: