PARTYNEXTDOOR Teases Collabs with Kanye West, T-Pain, Ne-Yo

And he just released an EP last month. July 21, 2017 10:06 AM
Filed Under: Partynextdoor
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

PARTYNEXTDOOR has some major collaborators lined up for his next project.

New tweets from the rapper revealed that Kanye West, T-Pain and Ne-Yo will be featured on the next PARTYNEXTDOOR album.

The Drake OVO protégé has been making hit songs with superstars and becoming a fixture in the rap community. Just last month the artist released his Colours 2 EP, and now a yet-untitled new project seems to be on the way. Stay tuned.

