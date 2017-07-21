Louis Tomlinson Drops ‘Back To You’ Featuring Bebe Rexha

The track is the first from his upcoming debut solo album due later this year. July 21, 2017 3:42 AM
(Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Former One Directioner Louis Tomlinson has released his new single titled, “Back To You.” The new song features Bebe Rexha, Digital Animals and will ultimately be included on this full-length album due later this year.

According to his Epic Records (via Billboard), the singer will follow the footsteps of Harry Styles by hitting the promo circuit with several high-profile late night talk show appearances.

Listen to Tomlinson’s new and rather explicit song below.

