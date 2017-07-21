Louis Tomlinson Debuts ‘Back to You’ Video Featuring Bebe Rexha

By Abby Hassler

Louis Tomlinson released a music video for his latest track “Back to You” today (July 21) off his upcoming debut solo album, which will arrive later this year. The single features collaborations with Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals.

Related: Louis Tomlinson’s ‘Back to You’ Influenced by Arctic Monkeys

In the video, Tomlinson and Rexha wander around his hometown of Doncaster, England, where they sing about breakups and not being able to let go completely of another person.

Posting about the collaboration on Twitter, Rexha praised the One Direction star, writing, “Louis is one of the most humble and nicest people I’ve ever worked with. He deserves all the success in the world. I’m happy for him.”

Watch “Back to You” and check out Rexha’s post below.