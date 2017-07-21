Listen to Tyga’s New Song ‘Feel Me’ Featuring Kanye West

By Abby Hassler

Tyga dropped his new record B—- I’m The S— 2 today (July 21). The 16-track project features high-profile guest appearances from Quavo, Young Thug, Pusha T and Kanye West.

Related: PARTYNEXTDOOR Teases Collabs with Kanye West, T-Pain, Ne-Yo

West joins Tyga on the album’s second track, “Feel Me,” where he name drops his wife, Kim Kardashian on the hook. “Kim K thick, you gotta feel me, at the dealership like what’s the dealy? Usher Raymond chain, it’s too chilly!”

Later West raps: “There’s levels to my retail, the devil’s in the detail, n—– be typin’ hard as hell, goin’ heavy metal on the email, n—– be so emo, catch feelings like a female, get quiet as a church mouse, phone soundin’ like a seashell.”

Listen to “Feel Me” below.