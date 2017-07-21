L.A. Dodgers Pay Tribute to Chester Bennington

The team honored Bennington throughout the game. July 21, 2017 10:59 AM
Filed Under: chester bennington

By Hayden Wright

Last night, the L.A. Dodgers faced the Atlanta Braves but the sudden passing of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington was felt throughout the stadium.

Bennington died in a reported suicide yesterday at the age of 41, and the baseball team paid tribute in a variety of ways. The stadium’s organist played Linkin Park’s “Numb” in retro baseball fashion. Pitcher Brandon McCarthy selected LP material as his walk-on music and team members warmed up listening to Bennington’s music, too.

Related: Artists React to the Death of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington

See tributes from the Dodgers game here:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan

Listen Live