Stream Vic Mensa’s ‘The Autobiography’ Before Its Release Date

'The Autobiography' features an impressive cast of collaborators. July 20, 2017 10:33 AM
Listen to Vic Mensa’s album, The Autobiography, one week before its release.

The 15-track project can be streamed now via NPR, so fans don’t have to wait until the official drop date, July 28.

The Autobiography features an impressive cast of collaborators including Syd, Pharrell, Saul Williams, Ty Dolla $ign, Chief Keef, Joey Purp, The-Dream, and Weezer.

The Chicago artist has been promoting the album by placing ads in his hometown area bookstores earlier this month and getting fans to post them.

Those fans who did post photos of the ads were given the chance to hear the album two weeks early.

The highly anticipated project follows Mensa’s The Manuscript EP and 2016’s There’s Alot Going On EP.

Listen Live