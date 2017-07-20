Watch The Who Perform on ‘The Tonight Show’

By Robyn Collins

In preparation for their Las Vegas residency, The Who performed on the The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night (July 19).

Related: Pete Townshend & Billy Idol Announce Brief ‘Classic Quadrophenia’ Tour

During the show, the band played its 1967 hit “I Can See for Miles,” and they also delivered their ’80s single “You Better You Bet,” as a Tonight Show extra.

The Who’s Vegas residency runs from July 29 through August 11 at Caesars Palace. Hall of famers Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey are the last remaining members of the original line up.