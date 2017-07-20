Watch The Who Perform on ‘The Tonight Show’

The band's Vegas residency runs from July 29 through August 11. July 20, 2017 7:50 AM
Filed Under: The Who

By Robyn Collins

In preparation for their Las Vegas residency, The Who performed on the The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night (July 19).

Related: Pete Townshend & Billy Idol Announce Brief ‘Classic Quadrophenia’ Tour

During the show, the band played its 1967 hit “I Can See for Miles,” and they also delivered their ’80s single “You Better You Bet,” as a Tonight Show extra.

The Who’s Vegas residency runs from July 29 through August 11 at Caesars Palace. Hall of famers Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey are the last remaining members of the original line up.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan

Listen Live