What’s the Song in the New ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Trailer?

By Abby Hassler

It’s The Who, that’s who! 20th Century Fox debuted the latest trailer for the upcoming sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, today (July 20), featuring The Who’s 1965 hit “My Generation.”

The action-packed trailer features the British secret agents teaming up with their American counterparts to defeat new insurmountable odds. The trailer showcases a stacked cast, including Channing Tatum, Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Jeff Bridges, Pedro Pascal, Taron Egerton and Colin Firth.

According to the trailer’s caption, “In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy.”

Another fun music fact? Elton Jon will appear in the new flick! The movie hits theaters everywhere on Sept. 22.

Watch the trailer and listen to “My Generation” below.