Ryan Seacrest to Return as Host of ‘American Idol’

By Abby Hassler

Ryan Seacrest will return to host the ABC reboot of American Idol. After months of negotiations, the original host of the reality singing show will return to the franchise that made him a household name, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Seacrest used his Live with Kelly and Ryan platform to make the announcement Thursday morning (July 20), where he insisted that it was “absolutely” confirmed, “without a doubt.”

Talking about the show, Seacrest likened his return to giving a “15-year relationship” another shot. He continued, saying, “The show is going, we thought well, and then all of a sudden we broke up. I thought it would be great to get back together at some point.”

Ripa was excited for her talk show co-host, saying that he was “the heart and soul” of the show, remarking, “People really don’t understand how difficult it is to be there, be supportive, keep the show moving at the clip that it moves and then back away when you need to back away … and step away when you need to step in … because you make it look so easy, no one understands how difficult it is. Only you can do it.”