Nine Inch Nails Debut New Music, Cover David Bowie

“We didn’t release it,” Reznor said, “but we will play it for you tonight.” July 20, 2017 11:24 AM
By Hayden Wright

Nine Inch Nails played their first show in three years last night at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California. During the set, the band debuted long-awaited new material: “Branches/Bones,” “Less Than” and “The Lovers” from their second EP (ADD VIOLENCE) in a trilogy.

During the concert, the band also covered David Bowie’s “I Can’t Give Everything Away” from his final album Blackstar. NIN frontman Trent Reznor was friends with Bowie and started conceptualizing the cover shortly after his death. The band experimented with Bowie’s material in the studio but never made the results available for fans to hear—until now.

"We didn't release it," Reznor said, "but we will play it for you tonight."

Listen to the Bowie cover below.

