Meek Mill Drops Chapter Four of ‘Wins and Losses’

July 20, 2017 5:55 PM
By Abby Hassler

Meek Mill has released the fourth chapter for his Wins and Losses short film: “The Homegoing.”

The video takes place at the young man’s funeral, who was killed during a shootout in a prior chapter. Mill appears during the service, rapping and paying homage to “all the fallen soldiers,” specially his late protege, Lil Snupe, who was killed back in 2013.

In the video, Mill’s raps his “We Ball” track, which features a collaboration with Young Thug. The funeral visuals seem to be heavily influenced by Snupe’s death, as Mill raps, “When they killed my n—- Snupe I seen my young n—-/ In the casket he ain’t even have no blood in him/ Prolly the reason why I keep taking these drugs quicker.”

Watch each chapter here. Warning: Explicit language.

