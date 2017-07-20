Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito’ Becomes Most Streamed Song of All Time

The song overtook Justin Bieber's "Sorry." July 20, 2017 1:35 PM
By Joe Cingrana

Move over Justin Bieber, your pal Luis Fonsi needs a seat.

Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” has officially been knocked out of the most-streamed song of all time spot by Luis Fonsi’s massive hit “Despacito.”

Bieber shouldn’t feel too bad about the news though, since he certainly had a hand in helping the track reach the milestone. The track, originally released in January 2017 featuring Daddy Yankee was remixed just a few month later with Justin’s Spanish vocals and according to Billboard has since garnered 4.6 billion streams across all platforms, including Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music and a host of others.

But to add a little salt to Justin’s wound, “Sorry” racked up 4.38 billion streams over nearly two years. “Despacito” has hit the mark in far less time.

Drake’s “One Dance” still rules Spotify with nearly 1.3 billion streams, and last week, Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth‘s “See You Again” took over the number one YouTube slot from Korean artist Psy.

 

