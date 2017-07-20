French Montana’s ‘Whiskey Eyes’ Video Honors Late Rapper Chinx

French Montana’s Jungle Rules features an all-star list of collaborators from Future to The Weeknd. When he revealed the track list for his sophomore album, one name jumped out at hip-hop fans—Chinx, the rapper who died in 2015. Chinx was shot and killed and his assailant was never found. It was an incident that shook the New York City hip-hop community.

Today, Montana released the video for “Whiskey Eyes” and it pays tribute to the rapper’s life and work—even including a cameo by Chinx’s son, Nugget.

The video features slow pans over images of Chinx while French Montana works on a painting. By the end, it’s revealed that he’s made a portrait of his late friend. On the track, French raps ““My n—- Chinx son became my own son/The block where I’m from, you need your own gun.”

