Tyler, the Creator Drops New Track ‘I Ain’t Got Time!’

By Abby Hassler

Tyler, the Creator dropped a new track “I Ain’t Got Time!” off his upcoming album, Flower Boy, today (July 19). The rapper’s fourth studio album will arrive July 21.

In a recent interview with Beats 1, Tyler talked about how he began working on the single at Kanye West’s studio when Yeezy was recording The Life of Pablo. West went to take a nap and Tyler said he got to work!

This song follows Tyler’s previously released “Boredom,” “911/Mr. Lonely” and “Who Dat Boy?”

Listen to the new explicit track here.