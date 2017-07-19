P!nk Reveals Plans for New Music Video

Filed Under: p!nk

By Robyn Collins

During a fan Q&A on Twitter, pop superstar P!nk was asked “Appx when is the next album coming out?”

The singer replied, “Well I’m shooting a video next week.”

There have been rumors about the rocker working on a new EP, and the talk escalated when she was seen at one of producer Jack Antonoff’s shows, according to Billboard.

While we don’t know if the upcoming video is for a one-off release or an entire project, we can hope.

The last new music we had from the artist was a collaboration on “Waterfall” with Stargate and Sia.

From the looks of the online response, fans can’t quite contain themselves.

