Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Replaced by Adorable Little Girl

July 19, 2017 3:22 PM
Filed Under: Metallica

By Abby Hassler

Metallica are currently on their world tour in support their latest album, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct. During their show at Detroit’s Comerica Park last week, the rockers welcomed a small girl named Kendalynn onstage.

As a young metal fan, they let her perch behind Lars Ulrich’s drum kit and play around a bit for the crowd. While they didn’t let her stay for long, she did look adorable in her oversized, noise-cancelling headphones.

The band posted the encounter on Twitter, referring to the girl as their “honorary fifth member.” Check out the video below.
