Keith Urban is Back in the Studio

July 19, 2017 2:53 PM
keith urban

By Abby Hassler

Country fans get ready: Keith Urban is back in the studio working on new music.

Urban posting a photo of the studio, where a pack of Oblique Strategy cards sits on the soundboard. Created by Brian Eno and Peter Schmidt in 1975, these cards offer challenging constraints to help musicians get through creative blocks.

These cards can only mean good things for Urban fans! He captioned the photo with his exciting announcement that he was back at work, which was accompanied by several exclamation marks.

Urban’s last studio album Ripcord, was released in May of 2016.

