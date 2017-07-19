Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Collaborate with Lucky Brand

By Abby Hassler

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been headlining their Soul2Soul tour for the past few weeks. Today (July 19), the country music duo announced their collaboration with denim retailer Lucky Brand to craft a limited-edition merchandise selection.

The 17-piece line showcases the singers’ major career milestones while celebrating their genre’s heritage. The merchandise consists of t-shirts, jackets, hats, jeans, tote bags and more, all in one-of-a-kind denim styles.

“Lucky has a great design team that we have worked very closely with to bring the vision we had for the collection to life,” Hill said in a release. “The collection has a very modern take on a vintage feel, and the clothes incorporate so many elements that reference specific moments on our path in the industry.”

