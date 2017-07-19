Ed Sheeran Pleads with Fans to Help a Sick Child

By Robyn Collins

Ed Sheeran recently stopped using his Twitter account, but his Instagram account is still active and rather than posting vacation photos or griping about celebrity, he recently used it for an admirable cause.

The Grammy winner recently posted a pic with a plea to his followers to help a sick child. “7-year-old Jasmi urgently needs a blood stem cell donor,” he wrote. “There is a worldwide search and we urge you to join the register. It’s free! It’s easy! A simple cheek swab and you might be able to save a life.”

In the photo, Sheeran holds a sign promoting the hashtag #JoinforJasmi and DKMS. DKMS is a website that helps patients find donors.

Fans have already responded with posts of their own, and the initiative’s hashtags have been written on their own paper signs.

