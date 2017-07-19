Drake’s ‘Ballet’ Returns to Houston with Miracle Watts, Lira Galore, More

Lil Wayne will serve as this year's host. July 19, 2017 8:05 PM
Drake has announced the lineup for his Houston Appreciation Weekend.

Drizzy’s pop-up “ballet” will feature host Lil Wayne along with models Miracle Watts, Lira Galore and Maliah Michel. The event is black-tie, and the dress code will be strictly enforced.

Speaking about the “ballet” concept when it debuted in Houston over Super Bowl weekend 2017, Drake said “There’s a culture out there of dancing and it’s not about no strip club s—. It’s about these amazing women that we’ve got in one spot, the music that we’ve got, and the Houston culture that we got. I just wanna let you know that I’m going to bring it to you in the most honest and genuine way possible.”

Check out all the details below.

