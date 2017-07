Blake Shelton has released a new video for his track “Doing it to Country Songs.”

Related: Gwen Stefani Shares Adorable Photo of Blake Shelton & Youngest Son

The clip features Shelton as an animated deer. The video also features The Oak Ridge Boys, each animated as their own woodland creature including a raccoon, a fox, and a frog all playing along on stage.

Check out Shelton’s latest below.