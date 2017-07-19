Aaron Carter Talks Arrest, Relationship with Brother Nick

"I think there's too much animosity," he said. July 19, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Carter, Nick Carter

By Hayden Wright

Aaron Carter sat down to discuss the legal drama that followed his recent arrest and clarify his relationship with his brother, Backstreet Boy Nick Carter. Aaron was arrested this month for DUI test refusal, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and possession of drug related objects.

Nick reached out to Aaron via Twitter offering support, but Aaron now says there’s little hope of reconciliation. On social media, Aaron accused Nick of “kicking [him] while [he’s] down.”

Related: After Arrest, Aaron Carter Slams Nick Carter, Apologizes to Fans

“I don’t need Nick’s help. I don’t need that. I don’t need help,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “What I need is for people to understand that I’m human and I make mistakes just like every other human in this world.”

Aaron added that it’s unlikely he and Nick will be able to mend fences.

“I think there’s too much animosity,” he said. “There’s too much conflict of interest.”

When asked to address Nick directly, Aaron delivered the following message:

“I will always love you. And I will always have forgiveness in my heart for you. And before you read tabloids and you make assumptions, you should reach out to me.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan

Listen Live